SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based agricultural company. Its core business activities include the production and sale of seeds and saplings; the processing and trading of its products, the supply of primary agricultural goods and products; the rendering of inbound logistics, cleaning, drying and storage services as well as rendering services of agricultural machinery and equipment to third parties; the trading, import and export of agricultural products; and processing of sugarcane, ethanol and its byproducts. SLC operates through two business segment viz. Agricultural production segment comprises cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn and Land portfolio segment which includes acquisition and development of land for agriculture. Its products are cotton, corn, soybean, and other.