Range
8.57 - 8.79
Vol / Avg.
5K/25.1K
Div / Yield
0.35/4.04%
52 Wk
6.48 - 10.71
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
22.84
Open
8.75
P/E
8.49
EPS
0.58
Shares
229M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based agricultural company. Its core business activities include the production and sale of seeds and saplings; the processing and trading of its products, the supply of primary agricultural goods and products; the rendering of inbound logistics, cleaning, drying and storage services as well as rendering services of agricultural machinery and equipment to third parties; the trading, import and export of agricultural products; and processing of sugarcane, ethanol and its byproducts. SLC operates through two business segment viz. Agricultural production segment comprises cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn and Land portfolio segment which includes acquisition and development of land for agriculture. Its products are cotton, corn, soybean, and other.

SLC Agricola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLC Agricola (SLCJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLC Agricola (OTCPK: SLCJY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SLC Agricola's (SLCJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SLC Agricola.

Q

What is the target price for SLC Agricola (SLCJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SLC Agricola

Q

Current Stock Price for SLC Agricola (SLCJY)?

A

The stock price for SLC Agricola (OTCPK: SLCJY) is $8.5701 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLC Agricola (SLCJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.

Q

When is SLC Agricola (OTCPK:SLCJY) reporting earnings?

A

SLC Agricola does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SLC Agricola (SLCJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLC Agricola.

Q

What sector and industry does SLC Agricola (SLCJY) operate in?

A

SLC Agricola is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.