Range
267.25 - 267.25
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
11.78/4.09%
52 Wk
255.79 - 321.1
Mkt Cap
37.4B
Payout Ratio
60.46
Open
267.25
P/E
15.71
EPS
2.61
Shares
140.1M
Outstanding
Munich Re is one of the largest reinsurance firms in the world. It also serves clients with primary insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Munchener Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Munchener (MURGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Munchener (OTCPK: MURGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Munchener's (MURGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Munchener.

Q

What is the target price for Munchener (MURGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Munchener

Q

Current Stock Price for Munchener (MURGF)?

A

The stock price for Munchener (OTCPK: MURGF) is $267.25 last updated Today at 2:30:05 PM.

Q

Does Munchener (MURGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Munchener.

Q

When is Munchener (OTCPK:MURGF) reporting earnings?

A

Munchener does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Munchener (MURGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Munchener.

Q

What sector and industry does Munchener (MURGF) operate in?

A

Munchener is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.