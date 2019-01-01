Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico operates 12 airports near the Pacific coastline in Mexico plus two Jamaican airports. Approximately 57% of 2019 total passengers were domestic, and the largest airport (Guadalajara) accounts for 30% of total company passenger traffic. The company operates 5 of the 10 most popular airports in Mexico. It serves a diverse mix of passengers with popular tourist destinations in Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara's business and manufacturing footprint, and Tijuana's exposure to Southern California. The company operates the two major airports in Jamaica: Montego Bay and Kingston. Montego Bay was 9.7% of 2019's total company traffic of 48.7 million passengers.