Range
135.12 - 141.01
Vol / Avg.
52.7K/56.4K
Div / Yield
5.71/3.96%
52 Wk
98.64 - 155.68
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
129.26
Open
140.54
P/E
32.61
EPS
34.58
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico operates 12 airports near the Pacific coastline in Mexico plus two Jamaican airports. Approximately 57% of 2019 total passengers were domestic, and the largest airport (Guadalajara) accounts for 30% of total company passenger traffic. The company operates 5 of the 10 most popular airports in Mexico. It serves a diverse mix of passengers with popular tourist destinations in Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara's business and manufacturing footprint, and Tijuana's exposure to Southern California. The company operates the two major airports in Jamaica: Montego Bay and Kingston. Montego Bay was 9.7% of 2019's total company traffic of 48.7 million passengers.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Aeroportuario del's (PAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) was reported by Scotiabank on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 124.00 expecting PAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.99% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) is $140.89 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2015.

Q

When is Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Aeroportuario del’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Aeroportuario del.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Aeroportuario del (PAC) operate in?

A

Grupo Aeroportuario del is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.