Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
0.31/0.90%
52 Wk
34.05 - 49.91
Mkt Cap
44.3B
Payout Ratio
21.15
Open
-
P/E
28.9
EPS
0.35
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:42AM
Infineon Technologies AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, was spun off from German industrial conglomerate Siemens in 2000 and today is one of Europe's largest chipmakers. The company is a leader in the automotive semiconductor market with prominent products used in active safety and powertrain content within vehicles. Infineon is also the market leader in power semiconductors used to deliver voltage within a wide variety of electrical systems. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems, and Connected Secure Systems.

Infineon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infineon Technologies's (IFNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infineon Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infineon Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)?

A

The stock price for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNF) is $34.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:11:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.

Q

When is Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Infineon Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infineon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) operate in?

A

Infineon Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.