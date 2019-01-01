Infineon Technologies AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, was spun off from German industrial conglomerate Siemens in 2000 and today is one of Europe's largest chipmakers. The company is a leader in the automotive semiconductor market with prominent products used in active safety and powertrain content within vehicles. Infineon is also the market leader in power semiconductors used to deliver voltage within a wide variety of electrical systems. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems, and Connected Secure Systems.