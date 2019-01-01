Tobii AB, along with its subsidiaries, provides eye-tracking solutions. The group comprises three business units: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech. Tobii Dynavox provides assistive technology for communication. Tobii Pro is a provider of eye-tracking solutions and services to study human behavior. Tobii Tech provides eye-tracking components and platforms. Business operations of the company are functioned through Sweden, Europe, the USA, Asia/Oceania, and Other countries. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA.