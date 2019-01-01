QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.7 - 9.74
Mkt Cap
306.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
104.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tobii AB, along with its subsidiaries, provides eye-tracking solutions. The group comprises three business units: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech. Tobii Dynavox provides assistive technology for communication. Tobii Pro is a provider of eye-tracking solutions and services to study human behavior. Tobii Tech provides eye-tracking components and platforms. Business operations of the company are functioned through Sweden, Europe, the USA, Asia/Oceania, and Other countries. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tobii Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tobii (TBIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tobii (OTCPK: TBIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tobii's (TBIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tobii.

Q

What is the target price for Tobii (TBIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tobii

Q

Current Stock Price for Tobii (TBIIF)?

A

The stock price for Tobii (OTCPK: TBIIF) is $2.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:14:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tobii (TBIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tobii.

Q

When is Tobii (OTCPK:TBIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Tobii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tobii (TBIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tobii.

Q

What sector and industry does Tobii (TBIIF) operate in?

A

Tobii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.