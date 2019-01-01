QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.54 - 18.54
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.76/4.19%
52 Wk
18.01 - 25.5
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
810.64
Open
18.54
P/E
44.64
EPS
0
Shares
329.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:24AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Clariant is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company with global operations. The company reports in three business areas: care chemicals, natural resources, and catalysis. Care chemicals mainly targets consumer end markets such as personal care and homecare, but it also has an industrial component. Natural resources encompasses Clariant's oil and mining services, functional minerals (bentonite), and additives. Catalysis manufacturers process catalysts, mainly for petrochemical and syngas plants.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clariant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clariant (CLZNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clariant (OTCPK: CLZNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clariant's (CLZNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clariant.

Q

What is the target price for Clariant (CLZNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clariant (OTCPK: CLZNY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CLZNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clariant (CLZNY)?

A

The stock price for Clariant (OTCPK: CLZNY) is $18.54 last updated Today at 2:44:27 PM.

Q

Does Clariant (CLZNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2012.

Q

When is Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY) reporting earnings?

A

Clariant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clariant (CLZNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clariant.

Q

What sector and industry does Clariant (CLZNY) operate in?

A

Clariant is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.