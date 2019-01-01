Disco Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes precision processing and other manufacturing equipment. The firm's product portfolio includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, water jet saws, dicing blades, grinding wheels, polishing wheels, and related products. Precision processing equipment, predominantly grinders and dicers, make up roughly half of the firm's sales. The firm generates more than half of its revenue in Asia, with the rest coming from Japan, Europe, and the Americas.