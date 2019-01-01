|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Daqo New Energy’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) was reported by Jefferies on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.10 expecting DQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 255.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) is $39.12 last updated Today at 7:34:21 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Daqo New Energy.
Daqo New Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Daqo New Energy.
Daqo New Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.