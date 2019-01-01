QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.15 - 40.45
Vol / Avg.
469K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.47 - 118
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.42
P/E
4.28
EPS
3.95
Shares
73.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 3:34PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs. All of its revenues gets derived from the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.580

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV698.650M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Daqo New Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daqo New Energy (DQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daqo New Energy's (DQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Daqo New Energy (DQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) was reported by Jefferies on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.10 expecting DQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 255.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Daqo New Energy (DQ)?

A

The stock price for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) is $39.12 last updated Today at 7:34:21 PM.

Q

Does Daqo New Energy (DQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daqo New Energy.

Q

When is Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reporting earnings?

A

Daqo New Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Daqo New Energy (DQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daqo New Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Daqo New Energy (DQ) operate in?

A

Daqo New Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.