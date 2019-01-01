QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Huron Valley Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its holding engages in the business of general commercial and retail banking. The bank offers a variety of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings account, time deposits, and short-term deposits. The bank conducts lending activities in the residential and commercial mortgage market, general commercial market, and consumer installment marketplace.

Huron Valley Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huron Valley Bancorp (OTCPK: HVLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huron Valley Bancorp's (HVLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huron Valley Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huron Valley Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM)?

A

The stock price for Huron Valley Bancorp (OTCPK: HVLM) is $19 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huron Valley Bancorp.

Q

When is Huron Valley Bancorp (OTCPK:HVLM) reporting earnings?

A

Huron Valley Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huron Valley Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Huron Valley Bancorp (HVLM) operate in?

A

Huron Valley Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.