Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
46.66
EPS
0
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biorem Inc is an environmental biotechnology company. It designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of air emissions control systems used to eliminate odours, volatile organic compounds, and hazardous air pollutants. The company's products include Biofilters, Biogas Solutions, Multi-Stage Systems, Biotrickling filters, and services such as Media Sampling and Analysis, Biological processes and testing, Media replacements and Spare parts, and other related services. The company derives revenues from the sale of standard products, from construction projects for specialized products, and services for repairs and maintenance. The group has a business presence in Canada, the United States, China and others, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biorem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biorem (BIRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biorem (OTCPK: BIRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biorem's (BIRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biorem.

Q

What is the target price for Biorem (BIRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biorem

Q

Current Stock Price for Biorem (BIRMF)?

A

The stock price for Biorem (OTCPK: BIRMF) is $0.645 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biorem (BIRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biorem.

Q

When is Biorem (OTCPK:BIRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Biorem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biorem (BIRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biorem.

Q

What sector and industry does Biorem (BIRMF) operate in?

A

Biorem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.