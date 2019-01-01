Merck KGaA operates in three main segments: life sciences, performance materials, and healthcare. The life sciences segment (43% of 2020 sales) provides laboratory consumables and instruments to researchers in academia and applied fields, including the biopharmaceutical industry. In the healthcare segment (38%), Merck develops, manufactures, and sells branded pharmaceuticals with significant therapeutic concentrations in oncology, multiple sclerosis, and fertility. In its electronics segment (19%), the company offers specialty materials to manufacture a variety of products, such as semiconductors, flat-screen televisions, automobiles, and cosmetics. In 1995, the E. Merck KG family publicly sold part of the company, resulting in the current 30% public ownership of the firm.