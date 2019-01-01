QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Merck KGaA operates in three main segments: life sciences, performance materials, and healthcare. The life sciences segment (43% of 2020 sales) provides laboratory consumables and instruments to researchers in academia and applied fields, including the biopharmaceutical industry. In the healthcare segment (38%), Merck develops, manufactures, and sells branded pharmaceuticals with significant therapeutic concentrations in oncology, multiple sclerosis, and fertility. In its electronics segment (19%), the company offers specialty materials to manufacture a variety of products, such as semiconductors, flat-screen televisions, automobiles, and cosmetics. In 1995, the E. Merck KG family publicly sold part of the company, resulting in the current 30% public ownership of the firm.

Merck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merck (MKKGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merck (OTCPK: MKKGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merck's (MKKGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merck.

Q

What is the target price for Merck (MKKGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merck

Q

Current Stock Price for Merck (MKKGY)?

A

The stock price for Merck (OTCPK: MKKGY) is $37.89 last updated Today at 4:17:57 PM.

Q

Does Merck (MKKGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merck.

Q

When is Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY) reporting earnings?

A

Merck does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merck (MKKGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merck.

Q

What sector and industry does Merck (MKKGY) operate in?

A

Merck is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.