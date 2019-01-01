Westports Holdings Bhd is a port and logistics company domiciled in Malaysia. The company primarily develops and operates a port under the Westports brand in Port Klang, Malaysia. Westports provide container services; conventional services, including break bulk, dry bulk, and liquid bulk; and other marine facilities. In addition to core port operations, the company provides bulk storage, refrigerated container storage, and bunkering services to supply fuel to ships. The company derives revenue domestically.