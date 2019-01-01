Scottie Resources Corp is a gold and silver exploration company with properties located in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia, Canada. Scottie owns 100% interest in the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine which produced approximately 95,426 oz at an average recovered grade of 16.25 g/t gold. The company also owns a 100% interest in the contiguous Bow property, Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties.