Range
0.15 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
16K/57.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
202.4M
Outstanding
Scottie Resources Corp is a gold and silver exploration company with properties located in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia, Canada. Scottie owns 100% interest in the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine which produced approximately 95,426 oz at an average recovered grade of 16.25 g/t gold. The company also owns a 100% interest in the contiguous Bow property, Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties.

Scottie Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scottie Resources (SCTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scottie Resources (OTCQB: SCTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scottie Resources's (SCTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scottie Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Scottie Resources (SCTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scottie Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Scottie Resources (SCTSF)?

A

The stock price for Scottie Resources (OTCQB: SCTSF) is $0.1488 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:40:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scottie Resources (SCTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scottie Resources.

Q

When is Scottie Resources (OTCQB:SCTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Scottie Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scottie Resources (SCTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scottie Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Scottie Resources (SCTSF) operate in?

A

Scottie Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.