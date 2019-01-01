QQQ
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd manufactures construction machinery, transportation machinery, and other equipment and devices. Its main product line is hydraulic excavators, and many models and sizes are offered to customers. In addition, the company markets shovels, trucks, cranes, and other specialized machines. Technology and operating management systems are developed to cater to customer needs and enhance control of the equipment. Hitachi has dealers located in various regions to provide support programs with highly-trained technicians, and other service centers provide spare parts and individual components. The majority of revenue is derived from Asia, but the company does have a material sales footprint in the Americas and Europe.

Hitachi Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hitachi Construction (OTCPK: HTCMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hitachi Construction's (HTCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hitachi Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hitachi Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Hitachi Construction (HTCMY)?

A

The stock price for Hitachi Construction (OTCPK: HTCMY) is $53.2 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 14, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Hitachi Construction (OTCPK:HTCMY) reporting earnings?

A

Hitachi Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hitachi Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) operate in?

A

Hitachi Construction is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.