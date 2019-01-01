QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
8.01 - 8.51
Vol / Avg.
825.1K/443.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.46%
52 Wk
7.76 - 14.39
Mkt Cap
68.1B
Payout Ratio
13.04
Open
8.51
P/E
29.1
EPS
10.19
Shares
8.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Recruit Holdings Co Ltd provides HR technology and business solutions that expand economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor, and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. The firm also operates a media and solutions business within Japan focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions. With a presence in more than 60 countries, Recruit is committed to transformative sustainability practices that leverage its strength in employment to drive positive impact on society and the planet.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Recruit Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recruit Holdings Co (OTCPK: RCRUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recruit Holdings Co's (RCRUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recruit Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recruit Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY)?

A

The stock price for Recruit Holdings Co (OTCPK: RCRUY) is $8.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recruit Holdings Co.

Q

When is Recruit Holdings Co (OTCPK:RCRUY) reporting earnings?

A

Recruit Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recruit Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Recruit Holdings Co (RCRUY) operate in?

A

Recruit Holdings Co is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.