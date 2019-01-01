QQQ
Elamex SA de CV is engaged in the production of food items related to its candy manufacturing and nut packaging operations as well as real estate holdings in Mexico. The company has manufacturing operations in Mexico and the United States.

Elamex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elamex (ELAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elamex (OTCEM: ELAMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elamex's (ELAMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elamex.

Q

What is the target price for Elamex (ELAMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elamex

Q

Current Stock Price for Elamex (ELAMF)?

A

The stock price for Elamex (OTCEM: ELAMF) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:09:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elamex (ELAMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elamex.

Q

When is Elamex (OTCEM:ELAMF) reporting earnings?

A

Elamex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elamex (ELAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elamex.

Q

What sector and industry does Elamex (ELAMF) operate in?

A

Elamex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.