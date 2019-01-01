Ackroo Inc provides merchants of all sizes a robust, cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Through a SaaS based business model the company provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. It also provides important marketing, data and payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing its technology solution, to better understand and steer their customers behaviours, and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies.