Range
6.76 - 6.76
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/26.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/1.59%
52 Wk
6.44 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
39.06
Open
6.76
P/E
35.23
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Rentokil Initial is a leading global provider of route-based pest control and commercial hygiene services, operating across 83 countries worldwide. The group also offers a range of specialist route-based services including office and commercial space plant care, property care and workwear rentals. Serving a diverse client base, customers range from global food producers to hotel chains, industrial goods businesses and restaurants to individual residential customers.

Analyst Ratings

Rentokil Initial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCPK: RKLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rentokil Initial's (RKLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rentokil Initial.

Q

What is the target price for Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rentokil Initial

Q

Current Stock Price for Rentokil Initial (RKLIF)?

A

The stock price for Rentokil Initial (OTCPK: RKLIF) is $6.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:50:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rentokil Initial.

Q

When is Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RKLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Rentokil Initial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rentokil Initial.

Q

What sector and industry does Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) operate in?

A

Rentokil Initial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.