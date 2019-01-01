LVMH is a global producer and distributor of luxury goods. It operates six segments: fashion and leather goods, its largest and oldest; watches and jewelry; wines and spirits; perfumes and cosmetics; selective retailing (including Sephora and airport duty-free retailer DFS); and other (including publishing). Higher-profile brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora, and Benefit. LVMH operates more than 5,000 stores around the globe and is headquartered in Paris.