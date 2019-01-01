QQQ
Range
692 - 722
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/1.1K
Div / Yield
8.21/1.09%
52 Wk
621.9 - 863.05
Mkt Cap
355.3B
Payout Ratio
29.3
Open
696
P/E
27.9
Shares
503.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:41PM
LVMH is a global producer and distributor of luxury goods. It operates six segments: fashion and leather goods, its largest and oldest; watches and jewelry; wines and spirits; perfumes and cosmetics; selective retailing (including Sephora and airport duty-free retailer DFS); and other (including publishing). Higher-profile brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora, and Benefit. LVMH operates more than 5,000 stores around the globe and is headquartered in Paris.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LVMH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LVMH (LVMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LVMH (OTCPK: LVMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LVMH's (LVMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LVMH.

Q

What is the target price for LVMH (LVMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LVMH

Q

Current Stock Price for LVMH (LVMHF)?

A

The stock price for LVMH (OTCPK: LVMHF) is $705.98 last updated Today at 2:32:08 PM.

Q

Does LVMH (LVMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LVMH.

Q

When is LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) reporting earnings?

A

LVMH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LVMH (LVMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LVMH.

Q

What sector and industry does LVMH (LVMHF) operate in?

A

LVMH is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.