|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.320
|0.0400
|REV
|134.130M
|141.795M
|7.665M
You can purchase shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lattice Semiconductor’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) was reported by Rosenblatt on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting LSCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is $57.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lattice Semiconductor.
Lattice Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lattice Semiconductor.
Lattice Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.