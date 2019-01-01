QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.08 - 85.45
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
85.88
EPS
0.2
Shares
136.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:01PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Lattice's product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. Product offerings enable customers in the consumer market to build technology that utilizes more computing power, higher resolution video, and reduced energy consumption. Customers in the industrial and communication market are aided with data gathering, higher bandwidth, and increased reliability for their products. Lattice's products are offered globally; however, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.320 0.0400
REV134.130M141.795M7.665M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lattice Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lattice Semiconductor's (LSCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) was reported by Rosenblatt on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting LSCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)?

A

The stock price for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is $57.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lattice Semiconductor.

Q

When is Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) reporting earnings?

A

Lattice Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lattice Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) operate in?

A

Lattice Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.