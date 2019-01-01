QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
74.53 - 76.35
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/2.4M
Div / Yield
0.8/1.07%
52 Wk
58.58 - 132.58
Mkt Cap
44.9B
Payout Ratio
31.08
Open
75.78
P/E
29.86
EPS
0.78
Shares
598.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 12:03PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems, sensors, and cable. The firm sells into a broad array of industries, including the automotive, industrial, communications, military, and mobile device markets, and no single market makes up more than 25% of the firm's total annual revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.700 0.0700
REV2.750B3.027B277.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amphenol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amphenol (APH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amphenol (NYSE: APH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amphenol's (APH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amphenol (APH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amphenol (NYSE: APH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting APH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.06% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amphenol (APH)?

A

The stock price for Amphenol (NYSE: APH) is $74.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amphenol (APH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Amphenol (APH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is Amphenol (NYSE:APH) reporting earnings?

A

Amphenol’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Amphenol (APH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amphenol.

Q

What sector and industry does Amphenol (APH) operate in?

A

Amphenol is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.