QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.2 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
48.3K/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
307.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Africa Energy Corp is an oil and gas company based in Canada. The company has exploration assets in South Africa and Namibia. The operations of the company include Block 11B/12B and Block 2B in South Africa as well as Petroleum Exploration License 37 in Namibia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Africa Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Africa Energy (HPMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Africa Energy (OTCPK: HPMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Africa Energy's (HPMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Africa Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Africa Energy (HPMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Africa Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Africa Energy (HPMCF)?

A

The stock price for Africa Energy (OTCPK: HPMCF) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Africa Energy (HPMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Africa Energy.

Q

When is Africa Energy (OTCPK:HPMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Africa Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Africa Energy (HPMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Africa Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Africa Energy (HPMCF) operate in?

A

Africa Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.