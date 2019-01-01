QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others. Apple's products run internally developed software and semiconductors, and the firm is well known for its integration of hardware, software and services. Apple's products are distributed online as well as through company-owned stores and third-party retailers. The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from the Americas, with the remainder earned internationally.

EPS1.8802.100 0.2200
REV118.280B123.945B5.665B

Apple Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apple (AAPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apple's (AAPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apple (AAPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting AAPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apple (AAPL)?

A

The stock price for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is $164.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apple (AAPL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reporting earnings?

A

Apple’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Apple (AAPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apple.

Q

What sector and industry does Apple (AAPL) operate in?

A

Apple is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.