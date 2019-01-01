|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.880
|2.100
|0.2200
|REV
|118.280B
|123.945B
|5.665B
You can purchase shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apple’s space includes: 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).
The latest price target for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting AAPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is $164.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Apple’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apple.
Apple is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.