|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.180
|2.900
|0.7200
|REV
|664.730M
|888.798M
|224.068M
You can purchase shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Houlihan Lokey’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).
The latest price target for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting HLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.79% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) is $101.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Houlihan Lokey (HLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Houlihan Lokey’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Houlihan Lokey.
Houlihan Lokey is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.