QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
100.83 - 106.36
Vol / Avg.
450.6K/425.6K
Div / Yield
1.72/1.70%
52 Wk
63.38 - 122.62
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
23.55
Open
105.71
P/E
14.69
EPS
2.68
Shares
67.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 5:04AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1802.900 0.7200
REV664.730M888.798M224.068M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Houlihan Lokey Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Houlihan Lokey (HLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Houlihan Lokey's (HLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Houlihan Lokey (HLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting HLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.79% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Houlihan Lokey (HLI)?

A

The stock price for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) is $101.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Houlihan Lokey (HLI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Houlihan Lokey (HLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) reporting earnings?

A

Houlihan Lokey’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Houlihan Lokey (HLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Houlihan Lokey.

Q

What sector and industry does Houlihan Lokey (HLI) operate in?

A

Houlihan Lokey is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.