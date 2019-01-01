|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.560
|0.5200
|REV
|3.810B
|3.825B
|15.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NetEase’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) was reported by UBS on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting NTES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) is $91.63 last updated Today at 8:09:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
NetEase’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NetEase.
NetEase is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.