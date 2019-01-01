QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
87.5 - 92
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.8M
Div / Yield
0.83/0.90%
52 Wk
77.97 - 120.84
Mkt Cap
61.5B
Payout Ratio
28.8
Open
87.81
P/E
32.5
EPS
4.8
Shares
671M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0401.560 0.5200
REV3.810B3.825B15.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NetEase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetEase (NTES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetEase's (NTES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NetEase (NTES) stock?

A

The latest price target for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) was reported by UBS on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting NTES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NetEase (NTES)?

A

The stock price for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) is $91.63 last updated Today at 8:09:22 PM.

Q

Does NetEase (NTES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) reporting earnings?

A

NetEase’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is NetEase (NTES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetEase.

Q

What sector and industry does NetEase (NTES) operate in?

A

NetEase is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.