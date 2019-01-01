|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.600
|1.560
|-0.0400
|REV
|3.510B
|3.491B
|-19.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Leidos Holdings’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting LDOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.76% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) is $91.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Leidos Holdings (LDOS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Leidos Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Leidos Holdings.
Leidos Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.