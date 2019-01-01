QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/986.3K
Div / Yield
1.44/1.58%
52 Wk
81.07 - 108.83
Mkt Cap
12.8B
Payout Ratio
26.57
Open
-
P/E
17.28
EPS
1.24
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 2:48PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:10AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Leidos Holdings Inc is engaged in scientific, engineering, system integration, technical services, and solutions to various government entities and highly regulated industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and the British Ministry of Defense. Areas of focus include intelligence and surveillance, cybersecurity, complex logistics, energy, and health.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6001.560 -0.0400
REV3.510B3.491B-19.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leidos Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leidos Holdings (LDOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leidos Holdings's (LDOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leidos Holdings (LDOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting LDOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.76% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Leidos Holdings (LDOS)?

A

The stock price for Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) is $91.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leidos Holdings (LDOS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Leidos Holdings (LDOS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) reporting earnings?

A

Leidos Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leidos Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leidos Holdings (LDOS) operate in?

A

Leidos Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.