QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.9K
Div / Yield
2.95/6.42%
52 Wk
33.26 - 47.81
Mkt Cap
105.3B
Payout Ratio
72.94
Open
-
P/E
11.43
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Following the acquisition of Reynolds American, British American Tobacco is neck-and-neck with Philip Morris International to be the largest listed global tobacco company--slightly larger than PMI on net revenue, but slightly smaller on volumes. British American's Global Drive Brands are Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans, and it also owns Newport and Camel in the U.S. The firm also sells vapor e-cigarettes, including its Vype brand, heated tobacco, with Glo, as well as roll- your-own and smokeless tobacco products. The company holds 31% of ITC Limited, the leading Indian cigarette-maker.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

British American Tobacco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy British American Tobacco (BTAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of British American Tobacco (OTCPK: BTAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are British American Tobacco's (BTAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for British American Tobacco.

Q

What is the target price for British American Tobacco (BTAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for British American Tobacco

Q

Current Stock Price for British American Tobacco (BTAFF)?

A

The stock price for British American Tobacco (OTCPK: BTAFF) is $45.915 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does British American Tobacco (BTAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for British American Tobacco.

Q

When is British American Tobacco (OTCPK:BTAFF) reporting earnings?

A

British American Tobacco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is British American Tobacco (BTAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for British American Tobacco.

Q

What sector and industry does British American Tobacco (BTAFF) operate in?

A

British American Tobacco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.