Range
41.4 - 44
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.8 - 49.33
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44
P/E
44.37
EPS
0.59
Shares
110.8M
Outstanding
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States of which Canada derives a majority of revenue to the company.

Aritzia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aritzia (ATZAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aritzia (OTCPK: ATZAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aritzia's (ATZAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aritzia.

Q

What is the target price for Aritzia (ATZAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aritzia (OTCPK: ATZAF) was reported by Baird on July 13, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ATZAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aritzia (ATZAF)?

A

The stock price for Aritzia (OTCPK: ATZAF) is $41.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aritzia (ATZAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aritzia.

Q

When is Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aritzia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aritzia (ATZAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aritzia.

Q

What sector and industry does Aritzia (ATZAF) operate in?

A

Aritzia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.