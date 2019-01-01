QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
334.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Etrion Corp is a solar energy development company. The company is engaged in developing and operating solar power generation plants. Its operational solar power projects of the company are located in Japan. The group operates project Salvador in Chile, while Misawa, Shizukuishi, and Mito are some of the projects located in Japan. It generates revenue from Solar energy in Japan. The company sells electricity production to Japanese public utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Company, Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Inc, and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Etrion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Etrion (ETRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Etrion (OTCEM: ETRXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Etrion's (ETRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Etrion.

Q

What is the target price for Etrion (ETRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Etrion

Q

Current Stock Price for Etrion (ETRXF)?

A

The stock price for Etrion (OTCEM: ETRXF) is $0.0132 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Etrion (ETRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Etrion.

Q

When is Etrion (OTCEM:ETRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Etrion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Etrion (ETRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Etrion.

Q

What sector and industry does Etrion (ETRXF) operate in?

A

Etrion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.