Etrion Corp is a solar energy development company. The company is engaged in developing and operating solar power generation plants. Its operational solar power projects of the company are located in Japan. The group operates project Salvador in Chile, while Misawa, Shizukuishi, and Mito are some of the projects located in Japan. It generates revenue from Solar energy in Japan. The company sells electricity production to Japanese public utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Company, Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Inc, and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.