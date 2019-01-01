Security National Financial Corp is engaged in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. Its cemetery and mortuary segment consists of approximately seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and a cemetery in the state of California. The mortgage loan segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of US and it derives the majority of revenue from Mortgage segment.