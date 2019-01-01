QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.4 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/22.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.71 - 10.69
Mkt Cap
196.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.77
P/E
5.33
EPS
0.54
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 12:31PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Security National Financial Corp is engaged in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. Its cemetery and mortuary segment consists of approximately seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and a cemetery in the state of California. The mortgage loan segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of US and it derives the majority of revenue from Mortgage segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Security National Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Security National Finl (SNFCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Security National Finl's (SNFCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Security National Finl (SNFCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Security National Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Security National Finl (SNFCA)?

A

The stock price for Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is $9.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Security National Finl (SNFCA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 9, 1992.

Q

When is Security National Finl (NASDAQ:SNFCA) reporting earnings?

A

Security National Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Security National Finl (SNFCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Security National Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Security National Finl (SNFCA) operate in?

A

Security National Finl is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.