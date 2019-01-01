|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.090
|REV
|20.374M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Winmark’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
There is no analysis for Winmark
The stock price for Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) is $230 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Winmark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Winmark.
Winmark is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.