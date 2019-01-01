QQQ
Range
230 - 230
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/8.9K
Div / Yield
1.8/0.78%
52 Wk
173.04 - 277.99
Mkt Cap
816.8M
Payout Ratio
14.75
Open
230
P/E
24.26
EPS
2.77
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Winmark Corp is a franchisor of value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used the merchandise. The company's reportable segments include Franchising and Leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store that buys, sells, trade and consign merchandise as well as provide strategic consulting services relating to franchising. The leasing segment includes middle-market equipment leasing business and small-ticket financing business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchising segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 3.090
REV 20.374M

Winmark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winmark (WINA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winmark's (WINA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Winmark (WINA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Winmark

Q

Current Stock Price for Winmark (WINA)?

A

The stock price for Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) is $230 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Winmark (WINA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) reporting earnings?

A

Winmark's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Winmark (WINA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winmark.

Q

What sector and industry does Winmark (WINA) operate in?

A

Winmark is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.