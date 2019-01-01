QQQ
Range
124.27 - 133.58
Vol / Avg.
112.5K/97.4K
Div / Yield
1.83/1.41%
52 Wk
128.99 - 199.44
Mkt Cap
48.3B
Payout Ratio
40.58
Open
126.14
P/E
30.83
EPS
2.47
Shares
384.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Adidas designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and leisure apparel, footwear, accessories, and sports equipment. Under its eponymous brand, it produces apparel for competitive athletics, casual activewear, and casual fashion. Its fashion brands include Yeezy, Ivy Park, and Y-3. Adidas sells its products in more than 160 countries through more than 2,100 owned retail stores, 15,000 mono-branded franchise stores, 150,000 wholesale doors, and more than 50 e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1949 in Germany.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

adidas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy adidas (ADDYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are adidas's (ADDYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for adidas.

Q

What is the target price for adidas (ADDYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) was reported by Wedbush on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ADDYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for adidas (ADDYY)?

A

The stock price for adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) is $125.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does adidas (ADDYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.

Q

When is adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) reporting earnings?

A

adidas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is adidas (ADDYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for adidas.

Q

What sector and industry does adidas (ADDYY) operate in?

A

adidas is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.