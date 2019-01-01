In its core uniform and facility services unit (80% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (11% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (3% of sales).