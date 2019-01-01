QQQ
Range
366.05 - 375.85
Vol / Avg.
131.1K/545.2K
Div / Yield
3.8/1.03%
52 Wk
321.39 - 461.44
Mkt Cap
38.1B
Payout Ratio
31.75
Open
371.74
P/E
34.55
EPS
2.83
Shares
103.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
In its core uniform and facility services unit (80% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (11% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (3% of sales).

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6502.760 0.1100
REV1.900B1.922B22.000M

Cintas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cintas (CTAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cintas's (CTAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cintas (CTAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 416.00 expecting CTAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.35% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cintas (CTAS)?

A

The stock price for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) is $367.02 last updated Today at 4:51:16 PM.

Q

Does Cintas (CTAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) reporting earnings?

A

Cintas’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Cintas (CTAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cintas.

Q

What sector and industry does Cintas (CTAS) operate in?

A

Cintas is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.