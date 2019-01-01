|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cintas’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Viad (NYSE:VVI).
The latest price target for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 416.00 expecting CTAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.35% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) is $367.02 last updated Today at 4:51:16 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Cintas’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cintas.
Cintas is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.