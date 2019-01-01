Ashtead is an equipment rental business with operations in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, operating under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Earnings are mostly derived from the U.S. where Sunbelt enjoy a number-two market position with a 10% market share, in a highly fragmented market consisting of national, regional and independent competitors. Ashtead rents a range of construction, industrial and general equipment such as aerial lifts, hand-held tools and forklifts across its 1,105 rental stores worldwide.