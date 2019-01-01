QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.6/0.91%
52 Wk
52.99 - 87.5
Mkt Cap
29.4B
Payout Ratio
22.54
Open
-
P/E
25.69
EPS
0.8
Shares
444.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Ashtead is an equipment rental business with operations in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, operating under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Earnings are mostly derived from the U.S. where Sunbelt enjoy a number-two market position with a 10% market share, in a highly fragmented market consisting of national, regional and independent competitors. Ashtead rents a range of construction, industrial and general equipment such as aerial lifts, hand-held tools and forklifts across its 1,105 rental stores worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ashtead Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ashtead Group (ASHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ashtead Group (OTCPK: ASHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ashtead Group's (ASHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ashtead Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ashtead Group (ASHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ashtead Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ashtead Group (ASHTF)?

A

The stock price for Ashtead Group (OTCPK: ASHTF) is $66.04 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:05:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ashtead Group (ASHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ashtead Group.

Q

When is Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Ashtead Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ashtead Group (ASHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ashtead Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ashtead Group (ASHTF) operate in?

A

Ashtead Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.