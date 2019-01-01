Teleperformance provides outsourced customer experience management services, such as customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, visa application management, debt collection services, interpreting and translation services, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance's services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The company is organized into two operating segments: Core Services & D.I.B.S (Digital Integrated Business Services) and Specialized Services. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Core Services & D.I.B.S segment.