Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services

Teleperformance provides outsourced customer experience management services, such as customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, visa application management, debt collection services, interpreting and translation services, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance's services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The company is organized into two operating segments: Core Services & D.I.B.S (Digital Integrated Business Services) and Specialized Services. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Core Services & D.I.B.S segment.

Teleperformance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teleperformance (TLPFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teleperformance's (TLPFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teleperformance.

Q

What is the target price for Teleperformance (TLPFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFY) was reported by Berenberg on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TLPFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teleperformance (TLPFY)?

A

The stock price for Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFY) is $182.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teleperformance (TLPFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 1, 2011.

Q

When is Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFY) reporting earnings?

A

Teleperformance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teleperformance (TLPFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teleperformance.

Q

What sector and industry does Teleperformance (TLPFY) operate in?

A

Teleperformance is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.