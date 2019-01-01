|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.410
|1.620
|0.2100
|REV
|1.440B
|1.450B
|10.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lululemon Athletica’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 461.00 expecting LULU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.14% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is $295.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lululemon Athletica.
Lululemon Athletica’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lululemon Athletica.
Lululemon Athletica is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.