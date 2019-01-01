QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Lululemon Athletica Inc. designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 550 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.620 0.2100
REV1.440B1.450B10.000M

Lululemon Athletica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lululemon Athletica's (LULU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 461.00 expecting LULU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.14% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)?

A

The stock price for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is $295.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lululemon Athletica (LULU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lululemon Athletica.

Q

When is Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) reporting earnings?

A

Lululemon Athletica’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Lululemon Athletica (LULU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lululemon Athletica.

Q

What sector and industry does Lululemon Athletica (LULU) operate in?

A

Lululemon Athletica is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.