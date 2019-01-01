QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.01 - 14.73
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.15/1.03%
52 Wk
13.96 - 34.38
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
36.13
Open
14.32
P/E
43.96
EPS
7.58
Shares
330.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company involved in the merger and acquisition brokerage business. It offers M & A intermediary, corporate assessment, management buyout support, restructuring aid, corporate advisory, capital planning policy and management, and consulting services. The company is also involved in corporate assessment business, calculating the reference price of enterprise value.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTCPK: NHMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nihon M&A Center Holdings's (NHMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nihon M&A Center Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF)?

A

The stock price for Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTCPK: NHMAF) is $14.355 last updated Today at 6:02:32 PM.

Q

Does Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q

When is Nihon M&A Center Holdings (OTCPK:NHMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nihon M&A Center Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nihon M&A Center Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nihon M&A Center Holdings (NHMAF) operate in?

A

Nihon M&A Center Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.