QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.28 - 28.19
Vol / Avg.
93.9K/120.1K
Div / Yield
0.38/1.34%
52 Wk
25.39 - 40.62
Mkt Cap
27.3B
Payout Ratio
19.57
Open
27.28
P/E
15.08
EPS
72.32
Shares
984.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 10:24AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Fujitsu Ltd delivers total solutions in the field of information and communication technology. The company provides solutions/system integration services focused on information system consulting and construction, and infrastructure services centered on outsourcing services. Fujitsu provides services across a wide range of countries and regions, including Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. It operates in three segments namely, Technology Solutions; Ubiqitous Solutions and Device Solutions. Ubiquitous Solutions consists of PCs, mobile phones, and mobilewear. In PCs, Fujitsu's lineup includes desktop and laptop PCs known for energy efficiency, security, and other enhanced features, as well as water- and dust-resistant tablets.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640
REV7.749B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fujitsu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fujitsu (FJTSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fujitsu (OTCPK: FJTSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fujitsu's (FJTSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fujitsu.

Q

What is the target price for Fujitsu (FJTSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fujitsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Fujitsu (FJTSY)?

A

The stock price for Fujitsu (OTCPK: FJTSY) is $27.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fujitsu (FJTSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY) reporting earnings?

A

Fujitsu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Fujitsu (FJTSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fujitsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Fujitsu (FJTSY) operate in?

A

Fujitsu is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.