Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.34/26.22%
52 Wk
1.3 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
117.81
Open
-
P/E
18.08
EPS
0.26
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV manufactures and sells s a wide selection of paper-based products: napkins, kitchen towels, disposable diapers, feminine-care pads, bathroom tissue, facial tissue, and hand towels, among others. The company's business lines comprise: babies and infants, household products, feminine-care products, personal care, and healthcare. Its brand portfolio includes Kleenex, Sanitas, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, and Kotex. The company serves the local market, Mexico, but also the United States, Asia, and Central and South America.

Kimberly - Clark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimberly - Clark (OTCPK: KCDMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kimberly - Clark's (KCDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kimberly - Clark.

Q

What is the target price for Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kimberly - Clark

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF)?

A

The stock price for Kimberly - Clark (OTCPK: KCDMF) is $1.3 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimberly - Clark.

Q

When is Kimberly - Clark (OTCPK:KCDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Kimberly - Clark does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimberly - Clark.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimberly - Clark (KCDMF) operate in?

A

Kimberly - Clark is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.