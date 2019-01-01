QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.31/1.32%
52 Wk
162.17 - 283.49
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
15.99
Open
-
P/E
12.52
EPS
427.16
Shares
31.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:04PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Taiyo Yuden produces passive components for electronic devices. Passive components are used to enable wireless communication, store electricity, handle electric flow, remove electromagnetic noise from circuits, and so on. Passive components are imperative for electronic circuits--for instance, one high-end smartphone contains more than 1,000 passive components. Taiyo Yuden is the global third player on multilayer ceramic capacitor and RF bandpass filters.

Taiyo Yuden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCPK: TYOYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taiyo Yuden's (TYOYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taiyo Yuden.

Q

What is the target price for Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taiyo Yuden

Q

Current Stock Price for Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)?

A

The stock price for Taiyo Yuden (OTCPK: TYOYY) is $174.9999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Taiyo Yuden (OTCPK:TYOYY) reporting earnings?

A

Taiyo Yuden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taiyo Yuden.

Q

What sector and industry does Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) operate in?

A

Taiyo Yuden is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.