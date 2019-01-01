Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr invests and holds all of its assets in physical platinum and palladium bullion. It seeks to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical platinum and palladium bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical bullion. The Trust invests primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical platinum and palladium bullion.