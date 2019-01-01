QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/92.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.12 - 21.59
Mkt Cap
149.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.69
Shares
8.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr invests and holds all of its assets in physical platinum and palladium bullion. It seeks to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical platinum and palladium bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical bullion. The Trust invests primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical platinum and palladium bullion.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sprott Physical Platinum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprott Physical Platinum's (SPPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Physical Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott Physical Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP)?

A

The stock price for Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) is $16.976 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott Physical Platinum.

Q

When is Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA:SPPP) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott Physical Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Physical Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott Physical Platinum (SPPP) operate in?

A

Sprott Physical Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.