There is no Press for this Ticker
u-Blox Holding AG is a Swiss manufacturer of wireless semiconductors and modules for use in consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. The firm's business is organized in two segments--Positioning and Wireless products, which sells chips and modules for wireless connectivity; and Wireless Services, which offers wireless communication technology services for reference designs and software. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest coming from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.

u-Blox Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy u-Blox Holding (UBLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of u-Blox Holding (OTCPK: UBLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are u-Blox Holding's (UBLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for u-Blox Holding.

Q

What is the target price for u-Blox Holding (UBLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for u-Blox Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for u-Blox Holding (UBLXF)?

A

The stock price for u-Blox Holding (OTCPK: UBLXF) is $67.45 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:16:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does u-Blox Holding (UBLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for u-Blox Holding.

Q

When is u-Blox Holding (OTCPK:UBLXF) reporting earnings?

A

u-Blox Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is u-Blox Holding (UBLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for u-Blox Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does u-Blox Holding (UBLXF) operate in?

A

u-Blox Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.