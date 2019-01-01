u-Blox Holding AG is a Swiss manufacturer of wireless semiconductors and modules for use in consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. The firm's business is organized in two segments--Positioning and Wireless products, which sells chips and modules for wireless connectivity; and Wireless Services, which offers wireless communication technology services for reference designs and software. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest coming from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.