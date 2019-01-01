QQQ
Range
63.85 - 64.77
Vol / Avg.
31.3K/24.3K
Div / Yield
0.96/1.48%
52 Wk
55.33 - 91.87
Mkt Cap
25.6B
Payout Ratio
20.21
Open
63.85
P/E
14.04
EPS
151.82
Shares
400.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp offers products and services used in photo development and film and photo taking processes. The company produces color films and single use cameras, color paper and chemicals, photofinishing equipment, film and photo processing services, electronic imaging such as digital cameras, optical devices such as camera modules for mobile phones, TV camera lenses and cine lenses, x-ray imaging systems and films, inkjet printers, flat panel materials, recording storage mediums such as data cartridges and videotape products, and office products such as office printers. The document solutions segment including office printers and the information solutions segment consisting of its x-ray imaging and data storage systems form most of the group's yearly revenue stream.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9801.340 0.3600
REV5.460B5.771B311.000M

FUJIFILM Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK: FUJIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FUJIFILM Holdings's (FUJIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FUJIFILM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY) stock?

A

The latest price target for FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK: FUJIY) was reported by Barclays on March 30, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FUJIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY)?

A

The stock price for FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK: FUJIY) is $63.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 22, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIY) reporting earnings?

A

FUJIFILM Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FUJIFILM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FUJIFILM Holdings (FUJIY) operate in?

A

FUJIFILM Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.