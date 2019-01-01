QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
214.9 - 221.29
Vol / Avg.
46.9K/29.7K
Div / Yield
3.99/1.82%
52 Wk
164.11 - 228.19
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
54.94
Open
219.96
P/E
29.91
EPS
59.8
Shares
30M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:01PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste operates nine airports in southeast Mexico under its government-granted concession plus one in Puerto Rico and six in Colombia. Mexico was 61% of 2019 passenger traffic total of nearly 55.7 million people, with Cancun alone accounting for 46%. Thanks to increased spending per passenger at Cancun, nonaeronautical revenue comprises 36% of total revenue, typically a larger percentage than at its two publicly traded peers, Pacifico and Centro Norte.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Southeast Airport Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Southeast Airport Group (ASR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southeast Airport Group's (ASR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southeast Airport Group (ASR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting ASR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southeast Airport Group (ASR)?

A

The stock price for Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) is $219.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southeast Airport Group (ASR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2017.

Q

When is Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR) reporting earnings?

A

Southeast Airport Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Southeast Airport Group (ASR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southeast Airport Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Southeast Airport Group (ASR) operate in?

A

Southeast Airport Group is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.