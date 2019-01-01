Z Holdings' portal site, Yahoo Japan, was one of the first Internet services in Japan, and it has maintained its market-leading position in terms of monthly active user numbers and page views. In addition, the company offers a variety of Internet services, including e-commerce, online travel, and online video. In October 2013, the firm began a new e-commerce strategy of waiving store tenant fees and sales royalty fees on its Yahoo Shopping service to compete with Rakuten and Amazon Japan. The company acquired Zozo in 2019 and integrates Line in 2021.