Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Z Holdings' portal site, Yahoo Japan, was one of the first Internet services in Japan, and it has maintained its market-leading position in terms of monthly active user numbers and page views. In addition, the company offers a variety of Internet services, including e-commerce, online travel, and online video. In October 2013, the firm began a new e-commerce strategy of waiving store tenant fees and sales royalty fees on its Yahoo Shopping service to compete with Rakuten and Amazon Japan. The company acquired Zozo in 2019 and integrates Line in 2021.

Z Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Z Holdings (YAHOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Z Holdings (OTCPK: YAHOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Z Holdings's (YAHOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Z Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Z Holdings (YAHOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Z Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Z Holdings (YAHOY)?

A

The stock price for Z Holdings (OTCPK: YAHOY) is $9.82 last updated Today at 6:20:18 PM.

Q

Does Z Holdings (YAHOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOY) reporting earnings?

A

Z Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Z Holdings (YAHOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Z Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Z Holdings (YAHOY) operate in?

A

Z Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.