QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.31 - 6.7
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/10.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.3 - 15.76
Mkt Cap
39M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 11:53AM
SIFCO Industries Inc is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components for the Aerospace and Energy markets. Its processes and services include forging, heat-treating and machining. It serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) as well as aftermarket customers. The company supplies new and spare components for commercial aircraft. Its products are made of steel, stainless steel, titanium and aluminium and include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters and industrial products. Substantial revenue is derived from North America as well as operates in Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.640
REV19.247M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.430
REV24.317M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SIFCO Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SIFCO Industries (SIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SIFCO Industries's (SIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SIFCO Industries.

Q

What is the target price for SIFCO Industries (SIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SIFCO Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for SIFCO Industries (SIF)?

A

The stock price for SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) is $6.5001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIFCO Industries (SIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2014 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2014.

Q

When is SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) reporting earnings?

A

SIFCO Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is SIFCO Industries (SIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIFCO Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does SIFCO Industries (SIF) operate in?

A

SIFCO Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.