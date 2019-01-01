QQQ
Range
45.51 - 46.28
Vol / Avg.
46.5K/90.8K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.30%
52 Wk
39.6 - 259.85
Mkt Cap
59.6B
Payout Ratio
19.94
Open
46.27
P/E
71.87
EPS
0.14
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 11:05AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Dassault Systemes is a leading provider of computer-assisted design and product lifecycle management software, serving customers like Boeing and Tesla throughout the production process. The company's top line largely depends on the transportation and mobility, industrial equipment, and aerospace and defense industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.330
REV1.565B

Analyst Ratings

Dassault Systemes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dassault Systemes (DASTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dassault Systemes's (DASTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dassault Systemes.

Q

What is the target price for Dassault Systemes (DASTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTY) was reported by Redburn Partners on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DASTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dassault Systemes (DASTY)?

A

The stock price for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTY) is $45.675 last updated Today at 6:07:14 PM.

Q

Does Dassault Systemes (DASTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2012.

Q

When is Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) reporting earnings?

A

Dassault Systemes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Dassault Systemes (DASTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dassault Systemes.

Q

What sector and industry does Dassault Systemes (DASTY) operate in?

A

Dassault Systemes is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.