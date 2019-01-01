ITOCHU Corp is a group of businesses that engage in importing, exporting, and trading various products. The traded goods include textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, and information and communications technology. The largest segments by net profit to the group are machinery and energy and chemicals. The machinery business offers machinery to utility and energy plants and sells automobiles and construction machinery. The energy and chemicals segment trades crude oil and oil derivatives and chemicals. The group operates primarily in Japan.