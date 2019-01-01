QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.8K
Div / Yield
1.63/2.47%
52 Wk
55.11 - 68.33
Mkt Cap
48.9B
Payout Ratio
18.78
Open
-
P/E
7.86
EPS
240.02
Shares
742.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
ITOCHU Corp is a group of businesses that engage in importing, exporting, and trading various products. The traded goods include textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, and information and communications technology. The largest segments by net profit to the group are machinery and energy and chemicals. The machinery business offers machinery to utility and energy plants and sells automobiles and construction machinery. The energy and chemicals segment trades crude oil and oil derivatives and chemicals. The group operates primarily in Japan.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.110
REV28.326B

Analyst Ratings

ITOCHU Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITOCHU (ITOCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITOCHU (OTCPK: ITOCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ITOCHU's (ITOCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITOCHU.

Q

What is the target price for ITOCHU (ITOCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ITOCHU (OTCPK: ITOCY) was reported by Jefferies on June 11, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.80 expecting ITOCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ITOCHU (ITOCY)?

A

The stock price for ITOCHU (OTCPK: ITOCY) is $65.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITOCHU (ITOCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCY) reporting earnings?

A

ITOCHU’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is ITOCHU (ITOCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITOCHU.

Q

What sector and industry does ITOCHU (ITOCY) operate in?

A

ITOCHU is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.