Range
0.65 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
10K/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
743.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.65
P/E
19.82
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pushpay primarily sells donor and church management systems to the global faith sector. Revenue is mainly derived from: (1) subscription fees based on a church's size and number of services provided to the church, and (2) processing fees for donations processed through its giving platform. Operations are mainly in the U.S., and its core customers are large Evangelical and nondenominational churches with weekly attendances ranging from 1,100 to 50,000. Pushpay also sells to medium and small churches. The firm's solutions encompass, but are not limited to, virtual giving, record keeping, event registration, member engagement, video broadcasting, and data analytics. It also services non-profit organisation and education providers, though these are currently immaterial to earnings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
Pushpay Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pushpay Holdings (OTCPK: PHPYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pushpay Holdings's (PHPYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pushpay Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pushpay Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF)?

A

The stock price for Pushpay Holdings (OTCPK: PHPYF) is $0.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pushpay Holdings.

Q

When is Pushpay Holdings (OTCPK:PHPYF) reporting earnings?

A

Pushpay Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pushpay Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pushpay Holdings (PHPYF) operate in?

A

Pushpay Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.