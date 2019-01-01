QQQ
Range
7.02 - 7.24
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.43/5.99%
52 Wk
7.02 - 10.58
Mkt Cap
71.6B
Payout Ratio
169.25
Open
7.21
P/E
30.06
EPS
0.08
Shares
10.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:52AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Enel is a diversified energy company domiciled in Italy. Operations are concentrated in Italy, Spain, and Latin America. The firm's primary activities are electric generation, electric networks, and gas and electricity marketing. Around 50% of the company's EBITDA is derived from its regulated networks. Taking into account power sold through power purchase agreements in Latin America, around 70% of EBITDA is quasi-regulated. Enel is a giant in global power generation with 86 gigawatts of capacity, of which 39 GW is renewables, including a large share of hydro.

Enel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enel (ENLAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enel's (ENLAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enel.

Q

What is the target price for Enel (ENLAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) was reported by Jefferies on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ENLAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enel (ENLAY)?

A

The stock price for Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) is $7.046 last updated Today at 8:59:12 PM.

Q

Does Enel (ENLAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 20, 2020.

Q

When is Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) reporting earnings?

A

Enel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enel (ENLAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enel.

Q

What sector and industry does Enel (ENLAY) operate in?

A

Enel is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.